After Liam Hemsworth split from Miley Cyrus, he quietly fell in love again.

When Miley Cyrus split from her then-husband 2019, Liam Hemsworth quickly got serious again with model Gabriella Brooks.

But after keeping their relationship very much on the DL, now – almost four years on from when the pair were first rumoured to be dating – Brooks and Hemsworth have caught the attention of, erm, the whole world.

The two have managed to keep a relatively low profile considering the Hunger Games actor's celebrity status, but their romance went viral over the weekend when Hemsworth shared a video showing himself walking hand in hand with Brooks.