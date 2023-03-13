Tennessee has outlawed drag shows in public. Now other American states want to follow suit.

The American political system has leaned towards extreme conservatism of late. We've seen it with their increasingly lax gun laws and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Now, it's an attack on drag queens and the wider LGBTQIA+ community.

Last week, the governor of Tennessee signed a new bill that prohibits "male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest" from performing on public property or anywhere a minor could be present.

In the US court system the phrase "prurient interest" is material deemed as "having a tendency to excite lustful thoughts".

Rather than overtly referring to drag queens and drag shows, the bill classifies it as "adult cabaret performances". But the subtext is clear, with many advocates saying the language used in the bill is an attempt to mask anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination.

The definition of drag in the bill is intentionally broad, implying that any performer presenting as a gender different from the one assigned to them at birth in a non-18+ venue could be subject to a misdemeanour charge, punishable by a fine and/or up to a year in jail.