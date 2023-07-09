Matthew McConaughey son has just made his social media debut. Here's what their life looks like.

A very happy birthday to Levi McConaughey - and a welcome to Instagram!

The now 15-year-old celebrated his big day by treating himself to the glorious gift that is social media.

Upon his induction into the platform, the teen, son of Matthew McConaughey and ]Camilla Alves, shared a montage of images featuring himself doing teenage things.

The montage was the first time we have ever really seen Levi, who is the spitting image of his father. Not only that, he even sounds like his father Matthew after he introduced himself with a, "Hi, I'm Levi".

"You sound like your Papa," commented one new follower, while another wrote, "What a handsome young man with a beautiful combination of both your parents."

Image: Instagram.