Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey might be brothers. But Matthew refuses to do a test.

Actors Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey aren’t just True Detective and EDtv co-stars – they’re also lifelong friends.
And in an incredible twist of fate, the famous besties have learned they might actually be brothers.
The pair do share a remarkable resemblance, from their eye colour to their perfectly high cheekbones and pronounced chins. (Now you've seen it, you really can’t unsee it though, can you?)
Harrelson and McConaughey were promoting their new comedy project, Brother From Another Mother on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast when they made the revelation, reports Variety.
The belief, they said, stems from an admission McConaughey’s mum made while their famous families were holidaying together in Europe.
"You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," Oscar-winner McConaughey said.