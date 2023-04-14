Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey might be brothers. But Matthew refuses to do a test.

"It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?' I got a little more skin in the game."

But there might be more to McConaughey’s DNA-test reservations.

Charles Voyde Harrelson was a contract killer who was arrested following a stand-off with police after shooting dead US District Judge John H. Wood Jr in May, 1979.

Young Woody Harrelson was 11 at the time, and heard the news over the car radio after school pickup. At this point, his father Harles was no longer in his life, having left Harrelson and his mum, Diane, years earlier.

The actor would later learn it wasn’t his only killing.

In 1968, Woody’s father was paid $2000 for the murder of Sam Degalia Jr, a grain dealer and father-of-four in McAllen, Texas. In 1973, after an initial mistrial, Charles was sentenced to 15 years in prison, though he was released after five years for good behaviour.

In 1981, Charles was handed down two life sentences for the assassination of the judge. His son had already launched his acting career by this time (he was 20) and spent millions of dollars on lawyer fees to help his father – not because he thought he was innocent, but because he wanted to help his dad, with whom he also shares a birthday.

In a 2012 interview, actor Harrelson opened up about an eerie belief in Japanese culture about males who share birthdays with their father.

"They have a thing in Japan where they say if you’re born on your father’s birthday, you’re not like your father, you are your father," he told The Guardian.

"And it’s so weird when I would sit and talk with him, it was just mind-blowing to see all the things he did just like me. Idiosyncratic things. The way he laughed. The face, very similar."