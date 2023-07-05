‘I let my kids do what they wanted for a week... AND I'm a helicopter parent.'

It’s a wintry Sunday evening when I find myself at the local league’s club.
The equipment – portable stage, speakers, amps, microphones, a keyboard and a small drum kit – is all assembled, ready to be played. I notice that I’m nervous. A nauseousness has settled in my tummy and I’m fidgety, glancing around the room, shifting on my feet, not sure what to do with my hands. I tell myself to breathe, that everything is going to be okay, despite the fact that another louder, panicked voice is also screaming: But what if it’s not?
I’m not performing today. I don’t even play a musical instrument. I’m here in the audience watching my nine-year-old take a seat behind the drum kit to do her first public solo performance. Outwardly, I’ve demonstrated nothing but unbridled enthusiasm and confidence in her abilities. However, as I watch more people file in, I’m quietly stressed AF on her behalf and seriously regretting that I chose this week, of all the weeks, to let her do what she wants.
In the lead-up to tonight, I bit my tongue when she turned down my gentle suggestions of “a bit more practice”. I nodded and said “alright, okay” when she sternly told me not to email her teacher for “a few more details”.
I’ve let her manage this, the way she wanted to. And now, as I sit and wait, deep in mental discomfort, I find myself cursing Mel freakin’ Robbins and the ‘Let Them Theory’ that's currently doing the rounds on the internet.