‘I let my kids do what they wanted for a week... AND I'm a helicopter parent.'

What is the 'Let Them Theory'?

The ‘Let Them Theory’ is a life hack from New York Times bestselling author, podcaster and motivational speaker, Mel Robbins. According to Robbins, the theory is about letting people in your life “do whatever it is that they want to do”, which creates “more emotional peace for you and a better relationship with the people in your life".

Basically, the idea is that you stop trying to control other people when you don’t need to and save yourself a whole lot of stress in the process.

Robbins recently shared the ‘Let Them Theory’ on her Instagram and it quickly went viral, gaining 15 million views and 11K comments in a matter of days. Currently, it has more than 13 million views on TikTok.

Discussing the theory on her podcast, Robbins said, “I don’t think any of us are aware of just how much energy and effort and time we waste on sh*t that we’re trying to control.”

Struggling with controlling behaviour, or controlling thoughts, is something we’re all occasionally guilty of, and Robbins puts this down to a few key reasons:

It’s a form of anxiety. This type of control often shows up in the guise of looking out for somebody’s best interests e.g. don’t forget your umbrella. For the recipient though, it can feel a lot like being micromanaged.

It’s easier to focus on other people. Sometimes we trick ourselves into thinking that we’ll feel more in control if we can control those around us. This is, of course, futile because the only person you can actually control is yourself.

It distracts us from what we don’t want to deal with. Often we jump into obsessive/control mode when we feel uncomfortable with the uncertainty of a situation. Instead of sitting with these emotions, we ramp up the control, thinking it will alleviate our discomfort.

How do you use the ‘Let Them Theory’?

According to Robbins, there are three main ways to use the ‘Let Them Theory’.

Detachment: “Detach yourself from the emotional or mental struggle that you get yourself into when you’re thinking about what other people are doing or how things should be going,” says Robbins.

Let them fail: As Robbins says, “You’ve got to give people room to grow, learn and take personal responsibility… Every time you rescue someone, you rob them of the opportunity to grow… and you make the person a little weaker and more dependent on you.”

Let them be themselves: “When you give someone the freedom to be themselves… you see who they really are… and then you can make a great choice about who you really are and what you really need,” says Robbins.

There are three caveats to the ‘Let Them Theory’:

If somebody’s doing something dangerous or they’re discriminating against you (or someone else), do not let them do that. For example, when you see your friend about to drive after drinking or you see someone being harassed or discriminated against. When you need to ask for something or advocate for your own rights, like when negotiating a salary. If somebody is continuously crossing your boundaries, don’t let them do that. For instance, boundaries you need to set as a parent with your child.

The ‘Let Them Theory’ can be applied to all manner of relationships and situations.

However, on the parent/child dynamic specifically, Robbins elaborates further, adding: “I realise that you just can’t let your kids blow off school. You can’t let them not do their homework or not eat their vegetables. Your job as a parent is to create boundaries, so keep doing it. Use the ‘Let Them Theory’ to put up the guardrails when it’s important, but to let them down and to give your kid space when they need space.”

