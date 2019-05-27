Entertainment reporter and TV host Angela Bishop is one of the most recognisable faces on television thanks to an impressive 30-year career (so far) at Channel 10.

She’s been on every red carpet at every awards ceremony you could think of. In fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a celebrity she hasn’t interviewed.

But what many people don’t realise is that behind the glittering interviews Angela conducts, she’s also had an awful couple of years.

On Wednesday 22 November 2017, Angela’s world imploded. She lost her soulmate, Peter Baikie, to a rare form of cancer. Pete was just 54. Angela was left as a single mum to their 10-year-old daughter, Amelia.

Angela told Mamamia’s No Filter podcast that meeting her future husband felt “like a bolt of lightning came through to me and said ‘this is the person you’re meant to be with’”. She sat down with Mia Freedman to discuss how she and Amelia are coping with life after Pete’s death.

“I’m OK some days. Some days I am toast, and the really hard part is that I cannot predict for the life of me which is which,” she explained.

“I can predict that Father’s Day is going to suck, and it did. I can predict that certain anniversaries aren’t going to be great. But that makes sense. Because it was the anniversary and I’d expect to be sad on that day.

“But other days, it’ll be something so random. It’ll be a song that comes on the radio or it’ll be a smell. I was in London waiting for the royal baby and I went to see All About Eve in the West End.

“When I walked out of the theatre, I found myself in St Martin’s Lane where Peter and I took out first overseas trip together and we stayed in St Martin’s Lane Hotel. I walked out of the theatre and saw the pub where we had drinks and had all these magic times, and I just burst into tears in the middle of the street where there were all these people coming out of the theatre. I lost it. I couldn’t stop crying.