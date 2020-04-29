Every 'savey' product recommended by the hosts of the You Beauty podcast, all in one place.

In these strange times of self-isolation, bargain buys are our absolute favourite. They’re cheap, relatively easy to get ahold of and can be seriously good.
However, with so much on the market, it can be extremely overwhelming and hard to find the beauty products that truly cut through and do the trick.
To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best affordable skincare, makeup, hair and body care products from the past year, as recommended by the hosts of the You Beauty podcast – Leigh Campbell, Kelly McCarren and Amy Clark.
You’re welcome.
Skincare
- Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $22.99.
- Shea Moisture African Black Soap Clarifying Facial Wipes, $14.99.
- Revolution Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Hydrating Face Mask, $16.
Have you listened to today’s episode of You Beauty yet? If so you’ll know all about this little $16 guy. Yep, you read that right, $16. Change from a lobster. The price of an overpriced sandwich. The amount kids get from the tooth fairy in Point Piper. (If you haven’t listened yet, DM me your best banana bread recipe and I’ll forgive you.) ???? #youbeautypod
- Garnier Hydrabomb Eye Tissue Mask With Green Juice And Hyaluronic Acid, $3.99.
- Neutrogena Deep Clean Hydrating Oil, $19.
- The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, $14.50.
- Papaw Ointment, $5.99.
- The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90.
- Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads, $24.
- Bondi Boost Activated Charcoal Control Mask, $39.95.
- Spot Medic Individual Adhesive Hydrocolloid Masks For Pimples, $9.99.
- Sukin Hydration Deeply Hydrating Sheet Mask, $8.99.
- Lanolips All-Over Golden Dry Skin Salve, $22.95.
- REN CLEAN SKINCARE CLEARCALM Non-Drying Spot Treatment, $29.70.
- CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $29.99.
CeraVe, a love story. ????✨ I raved about the Hyaluronic Acid serum (PR sample) a few weeks back in the You Beauty newsletter – I know @leighacampbell and @gemkwatts love these guys, too – but I’d recommend any of their products to anyone with dry skin in need of a big drink. I buy the cleanser whenever I’m at the chemist – it’s cheap, cheerful and does the job. ???????????????????????? #notsponsoredjustgood