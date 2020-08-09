"I tried the natural skincare range you've seen all over Instagram. Here are my 3 must-haves."

OK, I'll admit it, I have zero loyalty when it comes to sticking to a particular skincare product.

I go through beauty brands faster than hot dinners.

It's the packaging, the delicious smell and, well, the alluring promise. Oh, how I always fall for the beauty promise.

But despite my love of spinning through products and brands, I had never dipped my toe – or perhaps more aptly, my face and that all-important décolletage (never forget it) - into the ever-growing world of natural skincare, aka products that are made purely from ingredients available in nature.

Yep, for the best part of 20 years – give or take – I've failed to form a long-lasting relationship with a skincare brand but I did stay bizarrely devoted to loading my face up with chemicals. One US study even claimed that the average woman smears an average of 168 chemicals on her body every day... which is a lot.

So, last month I joined the #cleanbeauty revolution that's managed to attract a whopping 2.6 million mentions on Instagram. I started using Tribe Skincare, an Aussie-made, all-natural skincare range that's also vegan and cruelty-free.

Three particular products earned their spots in my skincare routine, proving to be worthy of a more long-term beauty love affair...

My top three from Tribe's range. Image: Amy Nelmes Bissett/Mamamia.

I added up the numbers and I've tried a different cleanser every other month since I was about 16. I'm now 36, so that works out at 120 cleansers I've tried over two decades. So, when I say this, it's not from a point of inexperience: The Clean Me! Balm Cleanser is in my top three. That's quite the accolade.