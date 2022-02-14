LEIGH CAMPBELL: The beauty habits I used to turn my nose up at.

Confession: I used to be a beauty snob.

I started out in beauty in my early 20s when I became the beauty editor of Cosmopolitan magazine. I suddenly had thousands of free beauty products and more services at my disposal than I could ever dream of.

I could get my hair cut and coloured without getting my wallet out at pretty much any salon in Sydney. Get a facial for free wherever I went.

And I didn’t spend a cent on beauty products for many moons.

Watch 5 Minutes With Leigh | Applying mascara and postpartum hair loss. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

After years of free stuff, I guess I developed a bit of an attitude that some beauty habits were beneath me.

Gross, right?

Since that time (well over a decade ago), my approach to beauty has broadened and I've been humbled by the reality of my life now.

I’m a busy woman, and a mum, and I don't have endless hours to primp and preen like I used to. Sure, I still get access to a lot of free beauty stuff, but I spend my own money and - more importantly - my valuable time wisely these days on the beauty stuff that I love.

So in the interest of celebrating not being such a d*ck, I thought I’d share three things I used to turn my nose up at that I now repeat on a regular basis.