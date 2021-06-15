LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'People always ask me for the best chemist beauty buys. Here's what I get.'

I feel like I lead a double life. On the days I work at Mamamia I like to think I’m ‘put together’ and look somewhat stylish, whereas on the two days a week I have my son I get around in a tracksuit and a dirty high pony.

Anyway, one of my favourite things to do on those two ‘mumming’ days is to go to the chemist.

It might be Terry White. Or Priceline. Or Chemist Warehouse. Or, realistically, a combination of all of them along my local shopping strip.

I bloody LOVE a pharmacy. It’s the literal first place I go when I land at any overseas destination (sigh, remember travel?). I lose track of time staring at all the bottles of lotions and potions and powders and palettes on the shelves. And having a toddler is great because it totally enables my chemist addiction. Kids always need Nurofen or wipes or a script and I’m like, "oh dear, looks like we need to spend today buying 48 beauty products to go along with that box of kids’ Panadol."

One of those days occurred earlier in the week, so I thought I’d share my haul with you.

Cica is a really effective ingredient for healing and soothing. My skin feels tight and dry right now (it’s sooo cold) so I grabbed this tube to pop on my dehydrated bits. It’s for kids and babies, too, so I’m keeping it in my baby bag. It has been great on my cuticles and on my son’s wind-burnt cheeks when playing at the park.

