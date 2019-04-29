'The best part of LEGO Masters has absolutely nothing to do with the bricks.'

LEGO Masters, which screened its first episode on Channel Nine on Sunday night, is a reality show about a LEGO building competition for a $100 000 prize, hosted by beloved Aussie comedian, Hamish Blake.

But whilst many of us who tuned in were LEGO fans who came for the creations, or Blake fans who came for the dad jokes, the reason all of us ultimately stayed was for the backstories of the eight teams of contestants – and one team in particular; Lyn and Matt.

Despite Blake’s early joke about their ‘LEGO-themed wedding’, we quickly learn that this pair are in fact, grandmother and grandson. At 71 and 17 respectively, they also happen to be the oldest and the youngest competitors on the show.

How cool. You don’t see that in a reality TV competition show every day.

In their introduction clip for the show, Matt calls Lyn ‘Mama’, and you can instantly see how close they are.

And then they tell us a little about how close they are in a heartwarming tale.

“LEGO has always run through the family,” Matt explains, ever since Lyn gave her son, Matt’s dad, his first set – a bus.

Lyn then proudly shares that she helped toilet train Matt using a LEGO rewards chart – which she has kept for presumably at least 12-15 years, and proceeds to show on national television.

One might think Matt would be a little embarrassed about this, but of course, he gives no indication of that, because why would he do that to Mama Lyn? She’s just telling a sweet story about… his toilet training.