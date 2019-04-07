'I find it very bizarre': Hamish Blake on Zoe Foster Blake being referred to as "his wife".

Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake are arguably one of Australia’s most-loved couples.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn’t have a soft spot for the beauty entrepreneur and comedian. It doesn’t hurt the couple has two ridiculously adorable children – four-year-old Sonny and one-year-old Rudy.

With Foster Blake’s popular skincare brand Go-To and Blake’s radio and television appearances, you can imagine life for the Blakes is pretty bloody busy.

Side note – Zoe Foster Blake shared the time-saving tips that have helped her since becoming a mum in the video below, post continues after video.

Video by MMC

Blake himself is about to feature on our TV screens again, hosting the new Channel Nine reality TV show Lego Masters. It’ll be a new gig for the comedian best known as one half of the radio and comedy duo Hamish and Andy (with Andy Lee), and from the pair’s Gap Year TV series and True Stories with Hamish and Andy.

While they’re widely known as a ‘celebrity couple’ with an impressive list of personal and shared achievements, in some circles, Foster Blake is still referred to as ‘Hamish Blake’s wife’.

In an interview with Stellar magazine’s Siobhan Duck published on Sunday, Blake said he really doesn’t quite understand why anyone would refer to Foster Blake as “his wife”, and not the other way around.