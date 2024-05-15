Calling all Gemini vegetarians! Legally Blonde is getting a prequel series.

Um, hold the phone, because Amazon has just announced big news: A prequel to Legally Blonde, titled Elle, is coming.

We watched her pursue her dreams and attend Harvard University to become a kickass lawyer, and now, thanks to the streamer, we'll get a glimpse of what our favourite blonde, Elle Woods, was like in high school.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon sits down with Oprah Winfrey. Post continues below.



Video via OWN.

So grab your pink dress, start practising the 'bend and snap,' and let's dive into everything we know so far about Elle, the prequel series to Legally Blonde.

What is Elle about?

Despite being an Academy Award-winning actress and founder of the multi-million-dollar production company Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon has never shied away from expressing her fondness for Legally Blonde, a film that debuted 23 years ago.

So, when it came to unveiling Elle, the actress took to the big stage with the film's famous pooch, Bruiser, during Amazon's 2024 upfront presentation, and announced it herself.