A totally different ending and another Elle: 10 things you didn't know about Legally Blonde.

Legally Blonde is one of those movies so firmly wedged in pop culture, that you can whip out a quote from it at any moment and it'll be received with a good hard giggle and a solid whack of nostalgia.

Arguably Reese Witherspoon's most iconic role, the story of Elle Woods has stretched to a second film, an award-winning broadway musical and even has the likes of Kim Kardashian dressing up as the character for Halloween.

Video via Kim Kardashian Instagram.

But for a movie so well known, and so widely loved, there's a whole heap of weird and wonderful facts about Legally Blonde that we're sure even superfans wouldn't know about.

So, that's what we're here to share. 10 things you never, ever knew about Legally Blonde - until now.

1. There was meant to be an entirely different ending to Legally Blonde.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film’s co-writer Karen McCullah confessed the moving graduation scene at the close of the movie wasn’t exactly part of the OG plot.

“Originally it ended at the courthouse right after the trial,” she told the magazine.

“Everyone was congratulating Elle, and Emmett came up and gave her a big kiss. Then there was a tag where it was a year in the future and she and Vivian, who was now blonde, had started the 'Blonde Legal Defence Fund' and they were in the quad handing out pamphlets.”

However, when they aired this to their test audiences (which is a select group of viewers who get to watch and review the movie before it heads to the cinemas), the response was... lacklustre.

In fact, they said the kiss between Elle and Emmett made the whole movie feel “like a rom-com”.

“They knew that this was not a movie about a girl getting a guy,” Karen said. “The test-screening audience didn’t feel like it was an exciting enough ending for [Elle], success-wise.”