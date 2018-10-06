What producers whispered in the ear of Laurina Fleure during filming of The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Following one of the most dramatic Bachelor finales in history, many are considering the role of producers when it comes to ‘leading on’ contestants.

According to a recent interview with Alex Nation and Laurina Fleure for news.com.au, the producers’ presence on set resembled brainwashing.

“I was very into him because they brainwash you,” Fleure told the publication.

“I even had one of the producers say to me before Bachelor In Paradise, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not like The Bachelor where we lock you in a room and brainwash you.'”

Fleure, 35, said that producers are constantly convincing them of how “lucky” they are to be competing for the man at the centre, whispering in the ear things like, “how good does Blake look today?” or “isn’t he gorgeous, isn’t he fabulous?”

Given they are entirely cut off from the rest of the world, Fleure said the women truly do start convincing themselves that they’re falling in love.