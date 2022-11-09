"I called you a sl*t." The 5 biggest moments from Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari's interview.

Sound the alarm, elder millennials.

Because Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari just hashed out their decades old, Laguna Beach-era drama.

Yes. Finally.

LC joined former nemesis Kristin and mutual ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti on the season finale of their podcast Back to the Beach, where they rewatch and unpack their experiences on the reality show, which ran on MTV from 2004 until 2006.

Lauren's appearance is huge news for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the entire plot of Laguna Beach was essentially that Lauren and Kristin hated each other, and secondly, Lauren has famously avoided all talk about her reality TV beginnings.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the long-awaited chat.

Lauren finally watched Laguna Beach properly after contracting COVID.

Lauren Conrad famously never watched her reality TV appearances all the way through, but that all changed when she was stuck at home with COVID.

"I was, like, locked in a house by myself for 10 days. So, I was like, 'OK, well there's no one around me.' Like, 'I can do this now.' Like, 'I can sit and watch a couple of these episodes.' And then I listened to your guys' pilot [podcast]. And I thought you did a really nice job," she told Kristin and Stephen.

"Watching it was, like, so much worse than I had imagined it would be," she said. "It was really cringey. And I noticed, like, I don't say a lot in this show."

Instead, she said her appearances were "really little bits and, like, weird faces".

Lauren and Kristin's feud was exaggerated by MTV.

In breaking news, reality TV is not... real.

Lauren and Kristin discussed how any "beef" they had was "done" before MTV cameras began rolling, despite that being a focus of two full television seasons.

As the story goes, Kristin and Stephen dated and then Lauren and Stephen hooked up, which spurned the drama that sustained the show.