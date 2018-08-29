beauty

If 21 women were stuck on a desert island, these are the beauty products they'd kill for.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty.

To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. You can also get the very first episode in your ears below. It’s a blast.

Hey, so I’m a nosy person by nature.

I really like to know what’s happening with who at all times and I get crippling FOMO… especially when it comes to beauty products.

When you only have one face, it means there are only so many things you can slap on it before your skin (and wallet) chucks a tantrum.

And with so many lotions, potions, serums and balms out there in the beauty world, it can be daunting to whittle your bathroom cabinet collection down to just a few key products that really work for you.

It’s with this predicament in mind that I asked 21 Mamamia readers in our very excellent You Beauty Facebook group (join us, it’s the best) what product they’d get airlifted in or sent via express post from home if they were stranded on a desert island.

Or products, plural, because ask me to choose just one and watch me unravel.

I’m not talking a Survivor-style desert island where obviously you’d need toothpaste or a bar of soap. More like, you left for a three-week tropical getaway and upon arrival, realised you’d left your makeup/toiletries bag on your bed.

Honestly, the answers are fascinating. Among these ‘can’t live without’ picks were so many brands I’d never heard of before. But also, don’t we all just want to know what other women put on their faces?

Let’s do this.

Amy (me):

Chapstick Total Hydration Tinted Lip Balm
Chapstick Total Hydration Tinted Lip Balm. Image: Priceline.
Leave a comment
Why Sammy Leo Now Loves Ultra Hydrating Night Creams

You Beauty
Jessie:

Michelle:

Organic Nation Black Rice Scrub
Organic Nation Black Rice Scrub. Image: Organic Nation.

Nama:

Jade:

Rationale B3-T Superfluid Sunscreen SPF 50+

Chelsea:

Brittany:

Korres Black Volcanic Minerals Mascara
Korres Black Volcanic Minerals Mascara. Image: Korres.
Andi:

Daniella:

Sodashia Calming Serum
Sodashia Calming Serum. Image: Sodashi.

Bonny:

Lauren:

Pyunkang Yul Mist Toner
Pyunkang Yul Mist Toner. Image: Nudie Glow.
Naomi:

Marnoelle:

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. Image: Mecca.

Nada:

Danielle:

Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50+ Mattifying
Ultraceuticals Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50+ Mattifying. Image: Ultraceauticals.
Kristy:

Teagan:

Face Halo
Face Halo. Image: Face Halo.

Sonia:

Emma:

Maaemo Vitalize Face Elixir
Maaemo Vitalize Face Elixir

Valentina:

Kate:

What's your desert island beauty product? Tell us in the comments.

