Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

The couple, who married on September 13, 2018, confirmed their pregnancy on May 10 through a sweet video announcement on Instagram.

Alongside the video was a rustic photoshoot of a pregnant Hailey, clad in a lace bardot-style dress complete with elaborate veil.

The scene was reminiscent of the wedding, causing some fans to believe that the couple renewed their vows at the same time as announcing their pregnancy.