Midwives share the worst behaviour they’ve seen from partners in the birth suite.

If you're one of those whimsical creatures who has experienced birthing a human, you'll probably tell us it ain't a walk in the park. Because more often than not, the whole labour thing is a little... intense.

And you know the last thing one needs when going through labour? An annoying partner. Someone who is getting around the delivery room doing/saying approximately all the wrong things.

And while you'd hope it wouldn't be a common thing that happens - a viral TikTok clip has confirmed that yes, there is in fact an ABUNDANCE of inappropriate behaviour going on in the delivery room.

The popular post was shared by Australian midwife Tylah Jane and her midwife friend (cute!), which detailed some of the absolute WORST behaviour they've come across.

And it's... A LOT.

"It's when he misses the birth to validate the parking ticket for me," the first midwife said in the clip.

Her friend then adds, "It's when he scrolls through his phone the whole time during labour for me."

Our personal favourite? "Trying to put a cap on the baby while it's crowning.."

WHILE IT'S CROWNING.

The midwives continued to call out some of their biggest pet peeves throughout the clip, from partners asking when the stretch marks will go away, to doing a poo in the hospital toilet... with the door open.

Sigh.