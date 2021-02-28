The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday March 1.

Police sent another federal MP rape claim.

Both major federal parties are facing rape allegations against a man in their ranks after police were provided an email from a woman who claims she was raped by a serving Labor MP.

Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson on Sunday evening revealed she had sent the email to the Australian Federal Police.

"I forwarded to the Australian Federal Police an email I received (Sunday) afternoon from a woman alleging she has been raped by a man who is now a Federal Labor Member of Parliament," she posted in a statement on Twitter.

Ms Henderson said she passed on the email in line with advice from the head of the AFP, who last week urged all MPs to swiftly report alleged criminal misconduct.

The AFP confirmed they received a complaint relating to an historical sexual assault but would not comment further.

Scott Morrison is facing increasing pressure to respond to historical rape allegations against one of his cabinet ministers.

The prime minister, Labor senator Penny Wong and Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young received a letter on Friday alleging the sexual assault took place in 1988 against a woman who took her own life last year.

