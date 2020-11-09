Affairs, a toxic culture and blatant hypocrisy: Last night's explosive Four Corners investigation.

Two federal cabinet ministers have found themselves embroiled in a Four Corners investigation into inappropriate conduct in Canberra.

The ABC's report named federal government ministers Christian Porter and Alan Tudge in an episode focused on the attitudes towards women in the 'Canberra bubble' and toxic workplace environments.

Whistleblowers included former Parliament staffers and former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

In 2018, Turnbull rewrote the code of ministerial standards to ban ministers from having sexual relationships with staff in response to then-deputy PM Barnaby Joyce's relationship with staffer Vikki Campion.

On Monday, hours before the episode aired, it emerged the federal government had questioned ABC board members and its managing director over whether the episode was in the public interest.

Porter has denied the allegations.

What are the allegations?

Among allegations against specific ministers, the episode identified a general toxic culture within Canberra.

Four Corners aired messages from a WhatsApp group featuring senior Liberal women, including current Cabinet ministers. In the group, the women despaired about the sexism of some of their male colleagues.

"We, each of us inspire young women to aim for leadership, how do we continue to do this in the face of puerile back-stabbing from male party members whose sole aim is to count numbers and take our place? This leads to huge party discontent and loss of loyal liberals who feel terribly betrayed," one message said.

Another said: "It is passed [sic] time for us to get organised and collectively stand up. After listening in party room... to bikini judging commentary, enough is enough."

Alan Tudge, Minister for Populations, Cities and Urban Infrastructure and acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs.

A former press secretary to Minister Alan Tudge told Four Corners she had an affair with him while working in his office.

Rachelle Miller said she was terrified it would be found out and wanted to speak more generally about disturbing behaviour she witnessed in Canberra.

"I lost a lot of self-confidence because I didn't feel I had any power at all to stand up for myself," she said.

Miller recalled a "demeaning" experience at Parliament's mid-winter ball.

"I was walking with Alan and I was chatting to him and I intentionally dropped back. I wasn’t his guest. I wasn’t his partner. And I didn’t want to be on camera. And he stopped and he turned around, and he said, 'No, I want you to walk in with me'. And I was really surprised by that," she said.