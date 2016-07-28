A look back on the 10 best moments from The Hills you THOUGHT you had forgotten.

If you didn’t already feel old AF, you probably will upon hearing that The Hills, also known as the show that kicked off our love affair with eyeliner and made us feel deeply inadequate with our job prospects/boring social lives, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

But to ease the pain, MTV is releasing a reunion special, with a nostalgically terrible title: The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.

OooOooOo.

In the promo, Lauren Conrad ominously tells us, “So often, we would say, like, if you knew the real story, you would understand. And what I’d like to do is tell that story.”

Cue: FEEL THE RAIN ON YOUR SKIN.

ARHHHHH WE'RE SO EXCITED.

So to celebrate, we're going to reflect on the best 10 moments from The Hills you definitely thought you had forgotten. In no particular order, because there is no logic to this show, and to be honest, it's all a bit of a dramatic, tear-filled blur.

When Heidi pretended she was pregnant to get Spencer's attention.

We...we love you Heidi.

Heidi was a wonderful example of what never to do/who never to be in a relationship. Unless you want to end up married to Spencer. Which, I think we can all agree, is everyone's worst nightmare.

She dragged on the doubt over whether or not she was pregnant for so long, and even when she had taken a test, and told Lauren she definitely wasn't pregnant, she kept the mystery with Spencer. When she did eventually tell him that she knew she wasn't pregnant, he was understandably annoyed. For a moment it was almost like he was a reasonable human being...