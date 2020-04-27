"Inappropriate marital conduct": Inside Kristin Cavallari's divorce proceedings. 

On Monday, Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler have announced their divorce after 10 years together.

The couple, who share three children, announced the news via their Instagram pages writing: “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

WATCH: Kristen and Jay on Very Cavallari. Post continues after video.

Video by E!

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they continued.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”