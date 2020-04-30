The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kristin Cavallari was “blindsided” when Jay Cutler filed divorce papers seeking primary custody of their kids.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce has been making headlines this week, after the pair announced their split over Instagram.

And now it appears the 33-year-old reality star was “blindsided” when her husband filed divorce papers seeking primary custody of their kids.

An unnamed source supposedly told E! News that Kristin knew “their marriage has been over” for some time but she was caught off guard when her husband filed the papers last week.

“She had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger,” said the source.

In the papers, Jay stated he was the “available at home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children”, despite the fact that he apparently previously agreed to equally care for their three kids.

“His filing was basically trying to take her out of the equation so she had to respond strongly. She’s not going to be taken out of the equation when it comes to her children,” the source told the publication.

Another source claimed, “Jay was playing for the NFL a majority of their marriage, for him to call himself the primary caregiver just because he is retired and she is working is not accurate”.

Kristin is now reportedly working on getting full custody of the kids because she “feels she can raise the kids in the safest environment”.

Something tells us this isn’t the last we’re going to hear about their divorce.

