Tones and I is now an international star. She was happier when she was busking in Byron Bay.

“To be able to wake up in your van at a hostel with all your friends. Have breakfast together out in the garden, go to the beach for the day. Set up your equipment as the sun sets and play for six hours to a crowd of people that are jumping, dancing, singing along.”

Busking in Byron Bay is the happiest Toni Watson (or Tones and I as the world now knows her) has ever been. She wasn’t famous. She wasn’t rich. And only locals knew her name.

Now Tones and I is an international superstar with a net worth of more than a million dollars. But six months into her fame, she realised she hadn’t had a single happy day.

Last year, Toni was catapulted into the limelight after her hit Dance Monkey reached number one on the official music charts in more than 30 countries.

She went from singing on the streets of NSW’s Byron Bay to opening Splendour in the Grass 2019. It’s an incredible achievement she still struggles to wrap her head around.

“The Splendour in the Grass video to busking is only three months apart,” she told The Project on Wednesday night. “I had no idea what was about to happen. I was happy and content and I loved busking.”

“That was easily the best time of my life,” she added.