On Keeping Up With The Kardashians' 10th birthday, we look back at how much has changed.

This year marks 10 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so, naturally, there is a special coming our way. What a time to be alive.

Boyfriends. Husbands. Businesses. Body shapes. Facial features. Public image. A LOT has changed for the Kardashian clan since 2007. Honestly, keeping up with the Kardashians is a full-time job.

Luckily, we’re here to save the day and have deep dived into the Kardashian/Jenner history books to reminisce over the countless looks the first family of reality television have dazzled us with over the years.

Thank us later.

Kim Kardashian

Single. Married. Single. Married. Brunette. Blonde. Brunette. Despite her changing relationship status and hair colour, the then 27-year-old who burst onto the scene in 2007 has always been bold. Dazzling red carpet looks, unapologetic body confidence, the birth of her two children – Saint and North West – and countless business ventures, 10 years has seen Kim go from strength-to-strength.

GALLERY: Click through to see Kim Kardashian over the last decade…

Kim Kardashian: 2007 - 2017.

Kim Kardashian 2007 Image via Getty.