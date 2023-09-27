The clue that has us convinced Kourtney Kardashian accidentally gave away her baby's name.

The Kardashian-Jenner klan have a way with words when it comes to baby names. From North to Dream to Reign to Aire to True to Saint, the next generation of Kardashians and Jenners all have extremely unique monikers. And now we may have just caught wind of the newest babe's name before they've even been born.
By now you've likely heard that Kourtney Kardashian is welcoming her fourth child and the first with husband, Travis Barker. The expecting parents threw a Disney-themed baby shower to celebrate the impending arrival of their little boy last weekend.
These events are planned to precision and the hardest working momager, Kris Jenner, ensures that a level of privacy is upheld when sharing content to social media. But, this rather large detail may have slipped through the cracks. One incredibly eagle-eyed sleuth on the Internet reckons they've cracked the code and figured out Kourtney and Travis' baby name.