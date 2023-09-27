The clue that has us convinced Kourtney Kardashian accidentally gave away her baby's name.

After zooming in on a picture shared to Kourtney's Instagram, some people think you can spot a message on a wishing well tree. If you squint hard enough, you might just be able to see a small placard with 'Baby Rocky' written across it.

This baby name theory is bolstered by the fact that Travis went public with his affection for the name when he filmed an interview with his daughter, Alabama for Complex back in July.

Watch: Travis Barker mentions 'Rocky 13' as a baby name on an interview with her daughter, Alabama. Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube/Complex.

"I like Rocky 13," he said when asked what baby names he likes. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

Well, it looks like that name may have just stuck. With Kourtney due any day now, I guess we'll just have to wait and see if Rocky 13 Barker is his name after all. Although given how much the Kardashians like to keep their secrets under wraps, we wouldn't be surprised if it changes completely.

Only time will tell.

Feature Image: Instagram.