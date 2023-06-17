Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement just stole the show at Travis Barker's concert.

Kourtney Kardashian has announced she is expecting a child with Travis Barker.
Kardashian confirmed the news at Barker's Blink-182 concert over the weekend. She was in the crowd and held up a giant placard that read: 'Travis I'm Pregnant.'
What followed was a bunch of cheers from the crowd, a congratulatory hug from Blink-182's lead vocalist, and her husband Barker, 47, then coming off the stage to give Kardashian a cuddle and kiss.
Kardashian, 44, posted a video of the moment to Instagram, and it's since gone viral online.
So far none of the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have commented on the pregnancy news.
In May 2022, the pair married in a lavish Italian ceremony. Their wedding was reportedly sponsored by the Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana.