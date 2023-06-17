Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement just stole the show at Travis Barker's concert.

Barker and Kardashian have been open about their desire to grow their family.

She already has three children — Mason 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight — with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker has Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian has spoken about freezing her eggs, saying it hadn't been as successful as she had hoped. She has also been open about the challenges they've had with IVF.

"My health is still impacted because its hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll," Kardashian said in a promo for the season three premiere episode of The Kardashians.

"I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be, will be."

Recently, Kardashian shared that she and Barker had decided to stop doing IVF.

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional for The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

Feature Image: Instagram.