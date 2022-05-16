A mini-dress, an intimate ceremony and a getaway car: Everything we know about Kourtney and Travis' wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married – and this time, it's for real.

...We think.

The pair were surrounded by close friends and family members while they officially (AKA legally) tied the knot over the weekend, according to reports.

Video via Disney+.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," an insider explained to People. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

For the special event, Kourtney wore a white mini dress with a veil, and Travis went with an all-black tuxedo.

They were seen getting away in a black lowrider convertible, which had a sign strapped to the front of the vehicle which read 'JUST MARRIED'.

Kourtney and Travis began dating in early 2021, and less than a year later in October 2021, they got engaged on the beach in Montecito California.

The special moment was shown on a recent episode of the new reality show, The Kardashians.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021. Image: Disney+.