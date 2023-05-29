Kourtney Kardashian froze her eggs in her 30s as a 'safety net'. It still didn't work out.

In a world where celebrities seemingly have it all, there’s one thing that money can’t buy. And that’s the ability to fall pregnant.

Even with all the advancements in reproductive technologies, at the end of the day, the rich and famous are just like us, and many face the same fertility struggles.

Kourtney Kardashian Baker has become the latest A-Lister to speak out about her desperate journey to have kids with new husband Travis Barker.

Video via E! Network.

The 44-year-old already has three children — Mason 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis has Alabama Luella, 17, Landon Asher, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his former wife Shanna Moakler.

But after months of heartbreak, the couple has decided to discontinue their IVF efforts, after many of the seven eggs that Kourtney had frozen years ago — before she even met Travis — failed.