While Kourtney Kardashian has always been outspoken across her television career, when it comes to public-facing chats, she’s definitely one of the quieter members of the family.

So, it was a surprise to fans this week when she sat down with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, something both Kim and Khloé Kardashian have also fronted as guests.

In recent years, Kourtney has expressed her desire to step back from filming shows with her sisters, meaning their dynamic has somewhat shifted. She also has her new marriage to Travis Barker to navigate, making it a brand new life stage for the eldest sister.

Chatting to Amanda, Kourtney spoke of her new husband, her living situation, and her evolving relationship with her sisters.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the hour-long interview.

The one thing that held Kourtney back from being with Travis.

Fans of the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will remember Travis Barker, the drummer from Blink-189, as a longtime neighbour and close friend to Kourtney.

When asked if she thought about romantically being with Travis in those platonic years - noting the 'will-they-won’t-they' vibe detected by fans - Kourtney shared, “I used to think it all the time".

“I think what we both have said to each other is that we felt like home, at a distance, during times I felt maybe not at my best,” she explained of their friendship. Kourtney said the two of them would often spend time together with their kids all together.

Then, eventually Travis would ask her to go out to the movies, or for a meal - but she held back.