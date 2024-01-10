Look, we really need to talk about Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's short-lived music careers.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner went viral when she sang the words 'rise and shine'.

The short clip was taken from her YouTube office tour and uploaded to TikTok, where it amassed one billion views in five days. The world's former youngest self-made billionaire (lol) then created sold-out merchandise and made a trademark application, because no matter what you think of them, a Kardashian-Jenner knows a money-making opportunity when they see one.

In short, I didn't understand any of it and it made me feel 1000 years old. But you know what I DO understand?

A wee snippet that shows where the Kardashian-Jenner musical talent came from: Kris.



Video via Kris Jenner.

I understand that Kylie Jenner’s mother Kris and sister Kim Kardashian created music that walked so hers could run.

Long before Kylie sang 'rise and shine' to her daughter who was clearly already awake, it was 1985 and Kris Jenner – then Kristen Kardashian – celebrated her 30th birthday by singing to the tune of Randy Newman’s I Love L.A, re-imagined as I Love My Friends.