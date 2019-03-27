'That killed me.' Kris Humphries has opened up about his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Kris Humphries, the man best known for being Kim Kardashian’s husband for all of 72 days (sorry), has opened up about what that time of his life was actually like.

“I didn’t want to be Kris Humphries. It’s the craziest feeling in the world not wanting to be yourself,” he wrote in a piece for The Players Tribune.

“And I didn’t even want to say anything to defend myself, because it felt like I couldn’t win. You couldn’t go up against the tabloids.

“You can’t go up against that machine. There’s no point, And even if I played that game, I felt like it would be disrespecting the game of basketball,” he said.

