SEX DIARIES: 'My boyfriend watched me have sex with someone else. He'd never been so turned on.'

It was almost midnight by the time I met up with Michael.

He’d been out drinking with his mates and was still drunk when we all caught the last train home, which meant he was feeling exceptionally dirty.

Sitting across the carriage from his friends, we whispered naughty thoughts to each other.

Watch: How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"Do they know we’re into kink?" I asked under my breath.

Images of threesomes popped into my head, as I thought back to all the fun we’d had so far.

"No," he whispered. "That’s our little secret."

Michael had told me his ultimate fantasy was watching me have sex with another man.

So a few weeks back, we'd invited another man to join us.

While he took me on the couch, Michael watched on.

I’d never felt sexier or more desired in my life.

By the time our train pulled into the station, Michael and I were raring to go.

Back at his, we fell onto the couch, our hands working fast to undo flies, yank down stockings, and push underwear to the side.

Before we were even half undressed, we began to pleasure each other. As I started to play with him, he slid his fingers inside me. Slow at first, getting in deep.

I felt myself contract around him.