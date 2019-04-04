"He'll run over a blanket to me." Kim Kardashian says Saint regularly tells her to cover up.

Kim Kardashian may be a media mogul, multi-millionaire and mum-of-three, but that doesn’t stop her first-born son from trying to get his way with her.

Kim, who has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, with husband Kanye West, recently told Us Weekly, that Saint is sometimes concerned about what she wears.

“My son is actually so overprotective of what I wear,” the 38-year-old said.

“If I wear anything too sexy, he’ll run up to me and go, ‘Mum! Cover! Mum! Take that off! Take that off!”

Kim added that Saint is fairly vocal about his feelings, too.

“He’ll just start screaming at me if my chest is out, or my legs are out, or if I’m wearing a short dress – forget about it. He’ll run over a blanket to me.”

Perhaps the poor child is worried his mother will get cold? Kim doesn’t think that’s the case.

“I’ve never seen someone so overprotective,” she said.

“He’s so opinionated that it’s so funny.”