The Kardashians' latest photo editing fail makes it clear they're doing this on purpose.

At least the Kardashians are… Konsistent. (See what we did there?)

Following in their great tradition of posting photos that have quite possibly (definitely) been edited (using filters and probably Photoshop – see for example their Christmas card from last year), this week, eldest daughter Kim shared a snap of her sisters with their mum, Kris Jenner… and it, once again, seems to be somewhat altered.

The photo was a promotion for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians upcoming 16th season. (We’ll let that number sit with you for a minute…) In the professionally taken snap, the family is looking super fine in their glamorous outfits, and sensual poses… but all is not what it seems.

Here’s the Instagram post:

And here are the discrepancies pretty much everyone who’s seen it has noticed: Khloe’s lower body seems to be missing (she seems to have made a decision between legs and cleavage), Kendall looks so ‘frozen’ she could have been photoshopped into the image, and Kourtney’s feet appear to have an extra toe.

(My biggest concern is that for a bunch of squillionaires, they appear extremely dissatisfied with life, but I digress.)