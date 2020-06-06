Last night, Breonna Taylor should’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, says her daughter was looking forward to it.

“We would have been out somewhere eating something fancy because she was such a diva. She wants you to get dressed up and wear your best,” she told The Cut.

All glammed up at a lovely restaurant surrounded by the many people who love her, Breonna should’ve been blowing out 27 candles on her cake. She should’ve been raising a glass, toasting her many achievements in her short years, and the many to come.

Instead, thousands marched to protest her life being cruelly cut short by police brutality.

It was shortly before 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020, when police rammed down the door to Breonna Taylor's apartment, awaking her and her partner.

According to The Louisville Courier Journal, authorities were investigating two men who they believed were selling drugs out of a house far away from her Louisville, Kentucky home, but they'd been approved a warrant to search Breonna's house too, as they believed that one of the men had used her apartment to receive packages.

The judge's order was a "no-knock" warrant, allowing police to enter the property without warning and without identifying themselves as law enforcement. They reportedly drove unmarked vehicles.

Within minutes of them entering her home that night, Breonna, then-26, was dead.

Police said Breonna's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun first, wounding an officer in the leg. Kenneth said that he believed someone was breaking into the home and acted in self-defence.

In return, police shot more than 20 rounds into the home. Kenneth was injured by gunfire, and Breonna was shot eight times by officers before being pronounced dead at the scene.