Kim Kardashian is once again the joke.

A billionaire being booed is rarely cause for concern or intrigue, but in the case of Kim Kardashian, it does pose an interesting question about the one story even an immense level of fame cannot help her evade.

On Sunday, May 5 the reality star, model, and business owner — who could also update her LinkedIn profile to include 'actress' after starring opposite Emma Roberts in American Horror Story: Delicate — walked on stage at the live taping of Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady to poke fun (and boost viewer numbers) at the comedic takedown of the football star who is most widely known for his marriage to (and then divorce from) supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

According to media outlets who were present for the taping, the energy in the room was joyful, with a level of positivity that can only be achieved when a group of famous personalities gather together to poke fun at a man who has likely been so protected from negative feedback his entire life that even if a piece of valid criticism did manage to slip through the televised roast, he would most likely be unable to recognise it.

But all this changed when Kim Kardashian stepped onto the stage, and the laughter and cheers that had been filling the room immediately ceased. Only to be replaced by jeers and groans.

According to People magazine, the SKIMS founder tried to make a joke with host Kevin Hart to kick off her section of the roast, but her words were drowned out by a sea of people yelling "boo!" as she tried to speak, to the point where she had to stop what she was saying and try to quieten the crowd down by saying, "Alright, alright, alright."

Offstage, staff behind the cameras could be heard saying, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa," clearly surprised by the anger that was emanating from a group of people who had signed up to witness someone be publicly ridiculed and were now offended by the mere existence of a woman who makes underwear and TV shows.