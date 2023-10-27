Every thought that entered Choupette's head when Kim Kardashian tried to drag her to the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian cannot be trusted around cats. Just ask Karl Lagerfeld's intuitive famous feline, Choupette.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, a very intense scene between Kim Kardashian and Choupette went down, as the reality star and fashion heir tried to see if they hit it off.

It was just a regular day for Choupette — she was simply doing another meet-and-greet with a nervous fan.

But the vibe quickly turned sour.

The plan was for Kim to carry Choupette to this year's Met Gala, as the event was themed around the cat's owner, fashion icon and controversial designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

In short, Kim was planning on accessorising with a living, breathing cat.

But as most cats do, this cat had other ideas.

I'd wager that Choupette remembers Kim's ex-cats, Mercy #1 and Mercy #2 — after all, cats know and see all.

Kim was gifted Mercy, a teacup Persian, in September 2012 but she ended up rehoming the cat the following month. She gave Mercy to her sister Khloé's assistant, Sydney Hitchcock, after discovering she was allergic to her new pet.

By December, the cat had died from a virus.

Then in December 2021, Kim introduced her Instagram followers to another Persian teacup kitten she dubbed 'Mercy #2'.

I guess she's no longer allergic to that exact breed of cat? I'm not Kim's doctor but this defies logic.