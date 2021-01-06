Inside the rumour that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.

2021 is not easing us into major celebrity drama.

We're not yet a week into the year, and we're diving head first into the deep end with rumours that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's almost-seven year marriage is over.

The couple began dating in 2011, after Kardashian's divorce from her husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries. They married in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2014, and have four children together.

Watch: Kim Kardashian on Kanye West running for president. Post continues below video.

But multiple sources have told Page Six "divorce is imminent" for the couple, with claims Kardashian has hired well-known Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

(Wasser is a big deal; she's represented Liam Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani, Angelina Jolie and Stevie Wonder in divorce proceedings and she handled Kardashian's divorce from Humphries).

Whoever these 'sources' are, they're really sure Kimye are done.

"Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks," one told Page Six.

"Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She's done," they continued.

"Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she's just had enough of it."

Image: Getty.