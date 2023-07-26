The Barbie movie has taken the world by storm.

For Australians, it has broken the record for the biggest opening for 2023, making $21.5m in a matter of days, and not to mention it is the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

Part of its success, despite its stellar A-list cast and phenomenal script, is largely due in part to the toy being an iconic childhood relic.

The doll was part of millions of kids' childhoods and the film harnesses the power of nostalgia, while still holding Barbie accountable for the harmful impact it had on little girls' psyche (but that's for another conversation).

In saying that, reminiscing through the Barbie film has got us wondering if the dusty dolls — and all the other important toys that played a role in our childhood — are still stored in our parent's garages.

And if so... can we pay our rent with them?

If you're much like us, then you'd be happy to know that some of our favourite childhood toys are actually worth a fortune online.

So it's time to get those old Pokemon cards out of storage, wipe down the dusty Barbie dolls and see if that Tamagotchi still works because someone, somewhere, will pay a lot for them.