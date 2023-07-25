The men who almost played Kens: The Barbie casting director on who missed out on the top gig.

For anyone (and by anyone, I mean literally EVERYONE in the world right now) who’s seen the Barbie movie, you’ll understand on a deep emotional level that there is no one better suited to the role of Ken than Ryan Gosling.

And I say this as a huge, HUGE fan of The Notebook, still crushing on Noah 19 years later.

But when you think of the "Kenergy" Gosling exerts in this film — from the love for his Mojo Dojo Casa House to defining his job as "beach" and disappointment when he found out the patriarchy wasn’t about horses — the actor is much more than "Kenough".

Watch: Margot Robbie takes you inside the Barbie Dreamhouse. Post continues after video.



Video via Warner Bros.

And so is Simu Liu, the Canadian star who appeared as Gosling's arch nemesis Ken.

But now the movie’s casting director has revealed which other actors ALMOST became Kens.

Bowen Yang, Dan Levy & Ben Platt as Kens

Bowen Yang, Dan Levy & Ben Platt. Image: Getty.