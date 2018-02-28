Last week, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship came to an end amid reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player had been caught cheating on Khloe.

Although Tristan and Khloe were seen celebrating Valentine’s Day together just weeks ago, it was reported that Tristan had been spotted cheating on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Instagram account Hollywood Unlocked posted a video with all the details, including how Tristan reportedly told everyone at the party to stop using their phones or leave.

Although Khloe hasn’t made an official comment about the scandal as of yet, Jordyn will address the scandal in the coming days with an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk.

It’s not the first time Khloe and Tristan’s relationship has been troubled by a cheating scandal.

Last year, Khloe was just weeks from giving birth to her first child True when Tristan was caught cheating on her.

Three videos were published, the first two apparently filmed on a Saturday night. In one, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketballer is reportedly seen talking closely to a woman at a New York City club before leaning in for a kiss. The next video is claimed to show Tristan later that night, with the same woman, walking to a hotel. She has since been named as Instagram model Lani Blair.