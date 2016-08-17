Khloe Kardashian reveals cancer diagnosis in emotional message to fans.

Thanks to the wonders of reality TV and social media, there’s almost nothing we don’t know about the Kardashians.

Every move, every relationship and every selfie is documented for the entire world to see.

But Khloe Kardashian surprised us all today, when she revealed she had a serious cancer scare, resulting in surgery.

Writing on her personal website, Khloe said she wanted to talk to her fans about something “more serious” than usual. “I have moles everywhere, and a couple of years ago, I noticed one growing under my breast…[The doctor] took the whole thing out and they biopsied it,” she wrote. (Post continues after gallery.)

“Thankfully, it was benign. I’ve gone through this process a couple of times and I am so grateful that most moles have not been cancerous. However, there was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer.”

The 32-year-old revealed she had eight inches of skin removed as part of the treatment process.