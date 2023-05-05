We finally know Khloé Kardashian's baby name. And precisely no one guessed this.

In July 2022, we learnt Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had welcomed their second child into the world via surrogate.

Now after 10 months, we finally know the name of their son: Tatum Robert Thompson.

At the time of his birth, the reality star was still stuck on a name for their second child.

Watch the trailer for the third season of The Kardashians. Post continues after video.



Video via Hulu.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the Kardashian's rep told E! Online at the time.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

According to the US Sun, the on-again, off-again couple went for a name that honoured the life of Khloé's late father, Robert Kardashian.

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.