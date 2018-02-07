UPDATE: The day hath cometh. Khloe Kardashian has reportedly given birth to a baby girl!

Although the 33-year-old hasn’t announced the news herself, her mum/mumoger Kris Jenner took it upon herself to share the news on Instagram on Friday.

“Congratulations to Khloe Kardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan,” the caption reads, alongside a video of Kendall saying “baby, baby, baby”.

Thanks the ginormous matter of CCTV footage of her daughter’s father Tristan Thompson allegedly kissing a woman who isn’t Khloe on Wednesday, we now have even less of a clue as to what Khloe will name their baby girl.

Will she take Tristan’s last name, or continue the Kardashian legacy?

Aside from waiting for Khloe to credibly announce her baby’s name, all that’s left for us to do is to wildly speculate the name of her offspring.

Kim gave us Chicago, because of Kanye’s close ties with his hometown city. And Kylie just gave us Stormi, because she was conceived in the midst of a terrible storm that threatened to destroy the Kardashian manor.

Yes, Storm-i. And no, we have no evidence to back the above theory up.

Speaking of theories we have no evidence to back up, here are a bunch of 100 per cent made up but partially realistic baby name possibilities Khloe may or may not choose.