How they started and how much money they make: 12 things you didn't know about The Wiggles.

Since Emma Wiggle announced she would be passing the iconic yellow skivvy onto someone new, 15-year-old dancer Tsehay Hawkins, we have become mildly obsessed with looking back at The Wiggles' history and how they have evolved over the years.

One of the most beloved children’s entertainment groups, The Wiggles have left an indelible mark on generations past and present - not only in Australia but across the globe.

Whether it’s how the group started, the insane amount of money they have earned, or the super strict rules all members must follow, here are 12 fun facts you definitely didn’t know about The Wiggles.

Let’s hop in the big red car, and away we go!

How The Wiggles started.

It all began with a young Anthony Field, the only original member to still be in the current group.

The Blue Wiggle went to complete his degree in Early Childhood Education at Macquarie University in Sydney. It’s where he went on to meet his fellow future group mates, Greg Page the Yellow Wiggle and Murray Cook the Red Wiggle. Purple Wiggle Jeff Fatt soon came on board as well, the four of them deciding to busk together.

In 1991, while still at uni, Anthony decided to write a children’s album. It was a project that he would dedicate to his late niece. One of those songs was called, ‘Get Ready to Wiggle.’ And the rest is history.