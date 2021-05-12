From public housing to the world stage: The meteoric rise of 17-year-old The Kid Laroi.

In the past few months, The Kid Laroi has become one of the fastest-growing musicians in the world.

The 17-year-old Indigenous rapper has achieved meteoric success this year, signing a worldwide record deal with Sony Publishing and earning praise from Elton John and Miley Cyrus alike.

Now, the Sydney-born musician has made his Saturday Night Live debut.

Watch a clip from Miley Cyrus and The Kid Laroi's performance on Saturday Night Live below. Post continues after video.



Video via NBC.

Over the weekend, The Kid Laroi joined Miley Cyrus on the late-night sketch comedy show for a performance of their remix of Laroi's song, 'Without You'.

With the hugely popular yet controversial Elon Musk hosting the episode, Saturday Night Live garnered even more viewers than usual, providing a life-changing platform for the Aussie musician.