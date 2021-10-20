Chances are, we all know one. But who really is a narcissist?

Having a big ego or a high level of self-confidence can often be seen as synonymous with narcissism. And although an inflated ego can be a narcissistic trait, the label itself has overwhelmingly become associated with vanity and arrogance.

Add social media to the mix and it’s the perfect storm.

Since starting out on The Bachelor Australia as a contestant on Ritchie’s season, Keira Maguire has been a hit with viewers, known for her quick wit and a lot of self-love.

But according to the reality TV star turned beauty influencer, there’s a level of narcissism that is kind of needed of you if you wish to thrive in the industry.

Video via Mamamia.

On SBS this week, Insight unpacked the topic of narcissism, interviewing people who have been diagnosed with the personality disorder, those who have been affected by it and also those who have been accused of being a narcissist.

The one major point addressed: does the word “narcissist” get flung around too often?

With over 140,000 followers on Instagram, Keira has built herself a strong audience who are interested in all things beauty, fashion, skincare and the ‘character’ of Keira herself.

Perhaps it’s this characterisation of Keira on reality TV where people have started to attach the term narcissist to her.