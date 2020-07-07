From I'm A Celeb to a rumoured relationship with a Love Island star: What we know about Keira Maguire.

Keira Maguire is no stranger to reality TV.

The 34-year-old has put her heart on the line on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and even tried her hand at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Now, the long-reigning Bachie queen is set to return to our screens in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. And we couldn't be more excited.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.

Video via Mamamia. With the show kicking off next week, we decided to take a look back at Keira's past two experiences in the Bachelor universe and unpack the rumour that's she's dating another reality TV contestant.

Here's everything we know about Keira Maguire.

The Bachelor, I'm a Celebrity and Bachelor in Paradise.

We first met Keira on Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor in 2016.

Back then, the 34-year-old was edited as 'the villain' of the season, and was later eliminated from the show ahead of a rose ceremony.

Image: Channel Ten. "I really feel that we're both on two different paths. We're two different people," Richie told Keira after their one-on-one date. While Keira appeared taken back by the news, she said she understood his decision.

"Yeah, I totally get that. But I kind of wanted to ride it out a little bit to see what would happen and transpire. But that's good that you're honest about it," she replied, before leaving the show.

But that wasn't the last we would see of Keira. The following year, the reality TV star returned to our screens on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, swapping life in The Bachelor mansion for life in the African jungle.

"As a reality star going in, you are treated differently by the other campmates," she told Who Magazine in 2017.

"There is a stigma attached to us, like we shouldn’t be there because we are not good enough, but let’s face it, we are all D-graders that’s why we are on the show."﻿